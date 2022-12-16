 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Presented By Pflanz Electronics

Marcus MMCRU handles stress test to best Akron-Westfield 41-38

Fan stress was at an all-time high as Marcus MMCRU did just enough to beat Akron-Westfield 41-38 in Iowa girls basketball on December 16.

The last time Marcus MMCRU and Akron-Westfield played in a 59-49 game on February 18, 2022. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 2, Akron-Westfield faced off against Remsen St. Mary's and Marcus MMCRU took on Le Mars Gehlen Catholic on December 2 at Marcus MMCRU. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

