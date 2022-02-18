 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marcus MMCRU pushes over Akron-Westfield 59-49

Riding a wave of production, Marcus MMCRU dunked Akron-Westfield 59-49 on February 18 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

Recently on February 10 , Akron-Westfield squared up on Sioux City Siouxland Christian in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

