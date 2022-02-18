Marcus MMCRU pushes over Akron-Westfield 59-49

Riding a wave of production, Marcus MMCRU dunked Akron-Westfield 59-49 on February 18 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
Recently on February 10 , Akron-Westfield squared up on Sioux City Siouxland Christian in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.