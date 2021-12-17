 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Marcus MMCRU rides the rough off Akron-Westfield 44-34

  • 0

Marcus MMCRU grabbed a 44-34 victory at the expense of Akron-Westfield on December 17 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on December 9, Marcus MMCRU faced off against Remsen St. Mary's and Akron-Westfield took on Le Mars Gehlen Catholic on December 7 at Akron-Westfield High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

The Royals put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Westerners 14-13 in the last stanza.

The Royals' upper hand showed as they carried a 30-21 lead into the fourth quarter.

Marcus MMCRU made the first move by forging a 13-3 margin over Akron-Westfield after the first quarter.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: LIVE! The Playbook Pundits' Friday sports forecast 12/17/2021

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News