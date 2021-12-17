Marcus MMCRU rides the rough off Akron-Westfield 44-34

Marcus MMCRU grabbed a 44-34 victory at the expense of Akron-Westfield on December 17 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 9, Marcus MMCRU faced off against Remsen St. Mary's and Akron-Westfield took on Le Mars Gehlen Catholic on December 7 at Akron-Westfield High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The Royals put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Westerners 14-13 in the last stanza.
The Royals' upper hand showed as they carried a 30-21 lead into the fourth quarter.
Marcus MMCRU made the first move by forging a 13-3 margin over Akron-Westfield after the first quarter.
