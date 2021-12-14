Marcus MMCRU takes a toll on Hinton 51-39

Marcus MMCRU grabbed a 51-39 victory at the expense of Hinton in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 7, Hinton faced off against Hull Trinity Christian and Marcus MMCRU took on Remsen St. Mary's on December 9 at Marcus MMCRU. For a full recap, click here.
