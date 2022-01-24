 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marcus MMCRU takes victory lap over Correctionville River Valley 74-34

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Marcus MMCRU broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 74-34 explosion on Correctionville River Valley in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 18, Marcus MMCRU faced off against Akron-Westfield and Correctionville River Valley took on Kingsley-Pierson on January 18 at Kingsley-Pierson High School. For a full recap, click here.

