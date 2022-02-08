METRO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Gabby Wagner returns with flare for West girls basketball

SIOUX CITY — The West High School girls basketball team just wasn’t the same without senior guard Gabby Wagner.

The last couple weeks have shown that.

Wagner has returned to the Wolverines’ lineup, and since then, she and her team have won four straight games together heading into Tuesday’s penultimate regular-season game against North.

Wagner has played in the last five games and has 52 points among those five games. She started four of those.

She’s shooting 42 percent from the floor.

As good point guards do, she has also found open teammates, and has elevated herself to fourth on the team with 28 assists.

Wagner is this week’s Metro Athlete of the Week.

Wagner’s journey back to basketball started back during the volleyball season.

She suffered an ACL injury back in September, right when the season was getting into full swing.

After Wagner found out it was an ACL injury, she went to the classroom of Betsy Boetger, who coaches the Wolverines girls basketball squad.

Wagner was scared and disappointed to tell Boetger the news, and after Boetger found out, she was devastated.

Boetger knew how hard Wagner worked throughout the summer, hoping to become a point guard that the Wolverines needed her to be.

“She worked so hard for four years, and she had a really great summer,” Boetger said Tuesday. “The girls gelled and built a nucleus together. They got that taken away.”

So, while Wagner was out, sophomore Kiah Davis and junior Addie Fletcher took over the point guard responsibilities.

Those two weren’t true point guards, as both are shooters. Wagner would find those two players — along with Lily Juhnke — and that bond was just built over the last three years.

Wagner was on the sidelines, meanwhile, trying to bring that energy during games. She knew she had to be a spark in a different way.

Boetger and the West coaching staff encouraged Wagner to still be that spark.

“She brings a different perspective,” Boetger said. “She came in and exactly how she was this summer about being a leader and being the voice. It’s hard to be engaged and hard to be wanted to be excited. She just continued to encourage others and continued to encourage our guards.”

Thanks to a stem cell procedure, according to Boetger, Wagner was able to expedite her rehabilitation timeline and return to the court so that she could play some games with her teammates.

She had an MRI in January, and Wagner discovered her knee was strong enough to play on.

So, Wagner made the call to come back.

She broke the news to her teammates and coaches, and the mood turned in a 180-degree swing.

“We were excited,” Boetger said. “We were in shock. When she stared practicing, we could create that nucleus again.”

It wasn’t going to be an overnight turnaround, however. Wagner needed to get that camaraderie back with her teammates.

That took about a week.

Wagner made her season debut on Jan. 24 against East, which is the only game West has lost since Wagner returned.

She came off the bench, as she scored four points, four rebounds and an assist.

Wagner’s big comeback game came in perhaps the biggest win in program history since 2016.

The senior point guard led the Wolverine with 12 points as West beat Class 4A top-ranked Bishop Heelan, 45-41.

Wagner has stuck around that 12-point mark during the four-game winning streak.

“After she came back and won against Helean, that was a huge confidence booster for our girls,” Boetger said.

Honorable mention

Gloria Flores, South Sioux girls wrestling: Flores on Saturday became the first girls district champion in Nebraska history.

Brandt Van Dyke, East boys basketball: Van Dyke scored a game-high 21 points that helped coach Ras Vanderloo get to 200 wins at the school.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.