METRO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Sioux City East's Kayla Benson has found her 3-point shot

SIOUX CITY — When winter break hit, Sioux City East senior Kayla Benson knew that she had work to do.

Over the first few weeks of the season, Benson’s heralded 3-point shot wasn’t quite falling the same way it had in the past. After successfully draining 36 3-pointers her sophomore year, Benson erupted for 63 a season ago.

At the start of this year, the 3’s didn't come quite as easily for Benson. Over the first nine games of the season headed into winter break, Benson was 14-for-57 from 3-point territory, for a shooting percentage of 24.5.

Whether it was from Benson pressing, or teams employing successful defensive tactics to slow her down, she just couldn’t find her feel.

“This year, I was face-guarded right from the start, and I wasn’t last year,” Benson said. “So I think I was intimidated a little bit from the start, but they kind of backed off again. When they backed off, it really helped me get back into my feeling and just roll again.”

Since putting in her winter break work, Benson has gone on a 3-point tear, with a 26-for-54 mark from deep in the Black Raiders’ nine January games. Over the past four games, Benson has successfully converted 12 3-pointers.

For her hot shooting, Benson has been selected as the Journal’s Metro Athlete of the Week.

Even when she was struggling in the early part of the season, East head coach Brian Drent was still impressed by what he saw from Benson.

Her rebounds per game average is up slightly this season, as are her assists.

“The one thing she has done is when she wasn’t shooting well, she picked up every part of her game,” Drent said. “Her rebounding, her assists were better, and her ability to handle the basketball. Total compliment to her in terms of fighting through some adversity and finding ways to be a good team player.”

Last year, Benson’s 63 3-pointers led the MRAC, and ranked 11th in the state.

With 40 so far this season, she leads the conference by three over Le Mars’ duo Sarah Brown and Jaelyn Marienau, and is tied for 24th in the state.

Benson’s 3-point practice doesn’t just involve hours of launching shots from the corner. Instead, she likes to start in the paint, and slowly work her way out to the 3-point line until she gets into a rhythm.

Rhythm is important during games too, as 3-pointers tend to come in spurts. After missing her first shot of the night on Monday against the Warriors, Benson finally hit back to back 3’s in the middle of the third quarter to put the Black Raiders up by 13 points.

Her final shot of the day came with 7:33 to go in the fourth quarter, when she hit a three that made it a 48-35 game in favor of East. Benson finished the night with 11 points, while shooting 3-for-5 from 3-point land, and 3-for-8 overall.

“Once I hit one, it gives me more motivation to keep shooting and just keep going from there,” Benson said. “It gets me in a feel.”

Her numbers might have been down before the break, but Drent never lost confidence in his hot-shooting senior. And now that the results are coming, the Black Raiders are reaping the benefits.

East has won five consecutive games, and in that stretch, Benson has made 14 3s.

“She’s a great shooter, and we’ve believed in her the whole year,” Drent said. “It hasn’t been great every night, but here in the past couple weeks, we knew that shooters have got to keep shooting. We knew it was eventually going to come around. I’m just really happy for her that it is coming around.”

East girls win at home over SB-L

Benson hit three 3s three in the second half of the Black Raiders’ 55-47 Monday night win over No. 3 ranked Sergeant Bluff-Luton.

East outscored the Warriors, 16-15, in the second quarter, and went into the half leading their MRAC arch-rival, 28-21.

The Black Raiders scored 17 more points in the third, thanks to some hot distance shooting from the offense. With 5:55 to go in the third, East senior Kayla Benson drained the first of her three 3-pointers on the day, making a five point Black Raiders lead into an eight point lead.

She sent another 3-pointer through the net 28 seconds later to put the Black Raiders on top by 11 points, 37-26. Alex Flattery then added a bucket too, and the lead grew to 13. Taylor Drent also hit a 3-pointer in the quarter, and the team went into the fourth quarter with a 45-35 lead.

Benson hit her third and final 3-pointer of the night to kick off the fourth, putting East up, 48-35. The Warriors managed to outscore East in the final frame, 12-10, but it wasn’t enough to close the gap.

SB-L junior Alexa Trover made one final basket for the Warriors with 30.5 seconds left, to make it a 54-47 game. After a foul on the next possession, Flattery went to the line for East. Her first shot went in, to put the score at 55-47.

Her second free throw was unsuccessful, but the Black Raiders snagged the rebound, and kept possession until the final horn blew.

East has now won five consecutive games, and improved to 12-6 on the season.

“They’re a great team, and they’re still a great team, in spite of losing a really good player like Payton Hardy,” East head coach Brian Drent said. “But we’re just playing better. We found some matchups and some pressing that’s working, our zone stuff’s working, and we just kind of mess around with the lineup a little bit and we finally found something that is working good for us.”

The loss dropped SB-L to 15-3 on the season, snaps the Warriors seven game winning streak, and puts them a half game back of No. 1 Bishop Heelan in the MRAC standings.

While the final result wasn’t what the Warriors were hoping for, head coach Joseph Hardy was pleased with how his team performed.

Three SB-L players finished with double-digit scoring totals, led by junior Alexa Trover’s 14 point night. Senior Maddie Hinkel was the next leading scorer for the Warriors with 11 points, while fellow senior Emma Salker had 10.

“Our kids came out and competed,” Hardy said. “And kudos to them, they’re a very good basketball team, and we’re not going to hang our head for even one second after the game. They’re a very good basketball team, they got the better end of us tonight. We got them the first time, so I wish we had a conference championship or tournament so we could play them again.”

For East, Taylor Drent had a team-high 16 points and 10 rebounds, while Flattery had 13 points and Benson finished with 11 on the night.

Honorable mentions

Sir Brandon Watts, Bishop Heelan wrestling: The 138-pound title match Thursday at the Missouri River tournament was perhaps the most thrilling, as Ty Koedam battled Bishop Heelan sophomore Watts. Koedam erased a deficit to tie it at 6-6 with a takedown, but Watts took the lead back with an escape, and ultimately captured the win.

The win was Watts' revenge for when Koedam pinned him back on Jan. 13 in a 57-11 SB-L win at the Heelan Triangular.

Gabby Wagner, West girls basketball: Wagner scored 12 points in the Wolverines' win on Friday night at Bishop Heelan.

