MMCRU clinches another girls basketball state tournament berth

CHEROKEE, Iowa – Emily Dreckman set the pace and the rest of her team followed here Wednesday night.

Dreckman tossed in 12 of her team-high 21 points in the first quarter, leading the MMCRU High School girls basketball team to a 49-31 victory over Storm Lake St. Mary’s in an Iowa Class 1A girls regional basketball final at Cherokee High School.

The senior made five of six shots – including a pair of 3-pointers – ushering the Royals to their second straight state tournament berth.

MMCRU, now 24-1, is the No. 4 seed in the Class 1A bracket and will face fifth seed Exira-EHK (22-1) on Wednesday, March 2 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

It’s a rematch of a first-round game last season won by Exira-EHK, 60-55.

“I knew that they would be a good team and we had to stop them defensively and offensively it would come,” Dreckman said. “I just had some good looks, the team had some good passes to me. It was a lot of fun.

“This was our goal all year, so I’m really excited for the girls.”

Dreckman’s fast start helped the Royals take a 17-8 lead after one quarter and they clamped on the defensive pressure all night. Two players accounted for all of St. Mary’s points.

“Defense has been our main focus all season,” Dreckman said. “We knew we had to come in and play solid defense and the offense would come.”

Ellie Hilbrands was also in double figures for the Royals with 11 points. The senior post, who picked up two fouls in the first quarter and sat a majority of the second, stepped back beyond the arc to nail three 3-pointers. She had made only five all season long.

“I knew I was going to have trouble scoring in the post because Sydney (Hurd) is a really good player,” Hilbrands said. “I knew that if I wanted to be able to get inside I would have to hit a few outside so we worked on my outside game this week and it really helped.

“We played AAU ball with Danika Demers. She’s really good and looking to score so we knew we had to at least try and lock her down. Then we just had to shut everybody else down.”

Demers, a talented senior point guard, led all scorers with 22 points, but Hurd’s nine were the only other points scored by St. Mary’s, which closed its season at 22-2.

Taylor Harpenau, the third member of an outstanding senior trio that’s been starting for four seasons, contributed seven points and 12 rebounds. Kora Alesch, the only junior in the starting lineup, had eight points and seven boards.

“The girls played hard and had lock down defense like we worked on,” MMCRU coach Gillian Letsche said. “We made history, I don’t think we’ve ever been to state in back-to-back years. I’m proud of these girls, they worked hard and deserve it.

“We knew if we could limit their inside shots they would have to beat us from the outside.”

St. Mary’s struggled from the field all night long, especially from long range. Most of the buckets the Panthers managed to make came in the paint.

They did, however, stay within eight points, 23-15, at halftime. MMCRU, though, outscored the Panthers 17-7 in the third quarter and headed into the final eight minutes with a 40-22 cushion.

“I’m very proud of the way we played all season,” St. Mary’s Coach Derek Varner said. “It’s not the way wanted it to end, but it is what it is. We gave it all we had tonight and that’s all I can ask for.

“I thought our interior defense was pretty good, especially in the first half. They were shooting from a high percentage from 3-point and there wasn’t much we could do about it.”

MMCRU made 8 of 16 shots from beyond the arc and now sets its sights on the state tournament.

“It’s really exciting,” Hilbrands said. “We remember the feeling from last year. We got there and didn’t quite do what we wanted to do so the goal this year is to go back and go even farther.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0