MMCRU pulls off upset on No. 1 Newell-Fonda in Class 1A semifinals

Members of the MMCRU team celebrate beating Newell-Fonda in Class 1A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. MMCRU beat Newell-Fonda 66-62.
Tim Hynds, Lee Enterprises
MMCRU's Kora Alesch shoots during Newell-Fonda vs MMCRU Class 1A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Tim Hynds, Lee Enterprises
Newell-Fonda's Mia Walker (14) and Newell-Fonda's Anna Bellcock console each other and player Greta Larsen hugs her father, assistant coach Kevin Larsen, after the team lost to MMCRU in Class 1A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. MMCRU beat Newell-Fonda 66-62.
Newell-Fonda's Mia Walker (14) and Newell-Fonda's Anna Bellcock console each other and player Greta Larsen hugs her father, assistant coach Kevin Larsen, after the team lost to MMCRU in Class 1A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. MMCRU beat Newell-Fonda 66-62.
MMCRU's Mya Holmes pulls in a loose ball during MMCRU vs Newell-Fonda Class 1A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Central Lyon won the game 53-35.
Denver's Reese Johnson loses the ball under pressure from Central Lyon's Kaylee Davis (25) and Afton Schlumbohm during Denver vs Central Lyon Class 2A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
MMCRU's Kora Alesch shoots in front of Newell-Fonda's Isabel Bartek during Newell-Fonda vs MMCRU Class 1A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
MMCRU head coach Gillian Letsch reacts to action on the court in the closing moments of Newell-Fonda vs MMCRU Class 1A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. MMCRU beat Newell-Fonda 66-62.
MMCRU's Kora Alesch passes around Newell-Fonda's Isabel Bartek during Newell-Fonda vs MMCRU Class 1A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
MMCRU's Kora Alesch gets hemmed in by Newell-Fonda's Kinzee Hinders, left, and Newell-Fonda's Kierra Jungers during Newell-Fonda vs MMCRU Class 1A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Newel-Fonda head coach Dick Jungers talks to his bench during Newell-Fonda vs MMCRU Class 1A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. MMCRU beat Newell-Fonda 66-62.
MMCRU head coach Gillian Letsche, right, and the team celebrate beating Newell-Fonda in Class 1A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. MMCRU beat Newell-Fonda 66-62.
MMCRU's Emily Dreckman (11) and Newell-Fonda's Mary Walker try to pull down a pass during MMCRU vs Newell-Fonda Class 1A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Central Lyon won the game 53-35.
Newell-Fonda's Macy Sievers tries to pass while being boxed in by MMCRU's Mya Holmes, left, and Emily Dreckman during MMCRU vs Newell-Fonda Class 1A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Central Lyon won the game 53-35.
Newell-Fonda's Macy Sievers passes under pressure from MMCRU's Mya Holmes (35) and Kora Alesch during MMCRU vs Newell-Fonda Class 1A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Central Lyon won the game 53-35.
Newell-Fonda's Mary Walker passes around MMCRU's Emily Dreckman during MMCRU vs Newell-Fonda Class 1A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Central Lyon won the game 53-35.
Central Lyon's Regan Van Wyhe, left, Central Lyon's Kaylee Davis (25) and Central Lyon's Kaylee Fluit celebrate beating Denver in Class 2A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Central Lyon won the game 53-35.
Denver coach Joe Frost hugs player Grace Hennessy in the closing moments of the team's loss to Central Lyon in Class 2A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Central Lyon won the game 53-35.
Denver coach Joe Frost hugs player Reese Johnson (22) as his starters gather around after being substituted out of the game in the closing moments of the team's loss to Central Lyon in Class 2A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Central Lyon won the game 53-35.
Denver's Allison Bonnette guards Central Lyon's Desta Hoogendoorn during Denver vs Central Lyon Class 2A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Central Lyon coach Heather Grafing gestures to her squad during Denver vs Central Lyon Class 2A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Central Lyon's Regan Van Wyhe (21) and Denver's Reese Johnson collide during Denver vs Central Lyon Class 2A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Central Lyon's Desta Hoogendoorn (41) and Addison Klosterbuer (11) guards Denver's Avery Forde during Denver vs Central Lyon Class 2A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Denver's Allison Bonnette tries to get control of the ball during Denver vs Central Lyon Class 2A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Denver's Reese Johnson shoots over Central Lyon's Afton Schlumbohm (3) and Central Lyon's Addison Klosterbuer (11) guards during Denver vs Central Lyon Class 2A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Denver's Macy Matthias shoots during Denver vs Central Lyon Class 2A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Denver's Allison Bonnette moves towards the basket while being surrounded by Central Lyon's Afton Schlumbohm, left, Desta Hoogendoorn and Addison Klosterbuer (11) during Denver vs Central Lyon Class 2A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Denver's Sydney Eggena tries to move the ball while being guarded by Central Lyon's Desta Hoogendoorn (41) and Addison Klosterbuer during Denver vs Central Lyon Class 2A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Denver's Sydney Eggena controls a rebound during Denver vs Central Lyon Class 2A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Central Lyon's Desta Hoogendoorn (4) and Denver's Sydney Eggena struggle for a rebound during Denver vs Central Lyon Class 2A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Denver's Sydney Eggena (44) and Central Lyon's Desta Hoogendoorn reach for a rebound during Denver vs Central Lyon Class 2A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Central Lyon's Afton Schlumbohm shoots between Denver's Grace Hennessy, left, and Allison Bonnette during Denver vs Central Lyon Class 2A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Dike-New Hartford vs Panorama girls state basketball
Dike-New Hartford players, from left, Camille Landphair, Ellary Knock, Payton Petersen, Sophis Hoffmann, Taylor Kvale and Maryn Bixby celebrate in the closing seconds of the team's win over Panorama in Class 2A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Dike-New Hartford won the game 67-23.
Dike-New Hartford vs Panorama girls state basketball
Dike-New Hartford's Payton Petersen pulls in a rebound during Dike-New Hartford vs Panorama Class 2A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Dike-New Hartford vs Panorama girls state basketball
Dike-New Hartford's Ellary Knock pulls down a rebound over Panorama's Mia Waddle (10) and Angel Poldberg during Dike-New Hartford vs Panorama Class 2A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Dike-New Hartford vs Panorama girls state basketball
Dike-New Hartford's Ellary Knock shoots under pressure from Panorama's Jaidyn Sellers, left, and Payton Beckman during Dike-New Hartford vs Panorama Class 2A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Dike-New Hartford vs Panorama girls state basketball
Dike-New Hartford's Ellary Knock (13) and Panorama's Jaidyn Sellers reach for a rebound during Dike-New Hartford vs Panorama Class 2A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Dike-New Hartford vs Panorama girls state basketball
Dike-New Hartford's Payton Petersen tries to pass around Panorama's Laci Rishel (24) and Angel Poldberg during Dike-New Hartford vs Panorama Class 2A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Dike-New Hartford vs Panorama girls state basketball
Dike-New Hartford's Payton Petersen looks to shoot while being guarded by Panorama's Angel Poldberg and Jaidyn Sellers (42) during Dike-New Hartford vs Panorama Class 2A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Dike-New Hartford vs Panorama girls state basketball
Dike-New Hartford's Payton Petersen and Panorama's Jaidyn Sellers reach for a rebound during Dike-New Hartford vs Panorama Class 2A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Dike-New Hartford vs Panorama girls state basketball
Dike-New Hartford's Jadyn Petersen shoots under pressure from Panorama's Angel Poldberg during Dike-New Hartford vs Panorama Class 2A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Dike-New Hartford vs Panorama girls state basketball
Dike-New Hartford's Taylor Kvale, front, and Panorama's Payton Beckman scramble for a loose ball during Dike-New Hartford vs Panorama Class 2A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Dike-New Hartford vs Panorama girls state basketball
Dike-New Hartford's Sophia Hoffmann shoots over Panorama's Laci Rishel during Dike-New Hartford vs Panorama Class 2A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Dike-New Hartford vs Panorama girls state basketball
Dike-New Hartford's Sophia Hoffmann shoots while beng guarded by Panorama's Jaidyn Sellers during Dike-New Hartford vs Panorama Class 2A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Dike-New Hartford vs Panorama girls state basketball
Dike-New Hartford's Sophia Hoffmann (33) and Taylor Kvale celebrate wi the team after they beat Panorama in Class 2A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Dike-New Hartford won the game 67-23.
MMCRU pulled off perhaps the biggest upset this week at the Iowa high school girls basketball tournament on Friday, beating Class 1A top-seeded Newell-Fonda 66-62 in the semifinals.
Screams of laughter and joy could be heard in the hallways outside the MMCRU locker room, celebrating the big win that they just pulled off.
“We knew we could do it,’ said senior Ellie Hilbrands, who led MMCRU with 22 points. “Our defense was awesome tonight. I think that our defense is the thing that has been helping us through this tournament.”
The win also provides a chance for the senior class to check off one final goal. When the senior group of Hilbrands, Taylor Harpenau, Kirsten Letsche, Mya Holmes and Emily Dreckman were freshman, they created a checklist of what they wanted to accomplish.
They set four goals for themselves, one to cross off each year.
The first goal after their freshman year was a simple one: Make some noise.
In Year 2, MMCRU’s current seniors wanted to win the War Eagle Conference.
When last year rolled around, the group of seniors wanted to make it to state. They did that.
The last thing on that list was to win the state tournament. That goal is still alive after Friday’s win.
“My dad, Dean Hilbrands, helped us make this list,” Hilbrands said. “We’ve done three of those things, and we just have to check off the fourth. It’s been really special sharing it (with Dreckman and Harpenau). We’ve put in a lot of time together.”
Royals coach Gillian Letsche didn’t even know about the list until one of the current seniors told her about it last year.
Her first reaction was that it was “cute” that the Royals created a list like that, but the more she thought about it, the more she believed that the Royals could be the 2022 Class 1A champions.
“I was like, ‘Let’s go, let’s do it,’” Letsche said. “They just had to have it in them mentally and physically to do it.
The Royals’ mental toughness surely showed on the semifinal stage, but that mental development started way before this season.
When the Royals returned from holiday break in 2021, Letsche handed the Royals sheets of paper with questions on it.
The purpose of it was a sports psychology exercise, to strengthen the players’ minds, just like a weight room does to their muscles.
For example, Kora Alesch — who made a couple key free throws late in her 11-point game on Friday — wrote the words “moving forward” on her sheet.
What Alesch meant by that was that whatever mistake she made, just flush it and move on with the next play.
She’s done that a time for two this week.
Letsche remembered doing that exercise, and she agreed that the Royals have gotten much stronger mentally over the last 14 months.
“To be honest, mentally, we have so much tougher mentally, but a lot of that has to do with maturity, too,” Letsche said. “I’ve preached for years and years that you have to be mentally tough. These girls have stayed tough, especially through this tournament.”
That mental toughness turned into physical stability. Letsche played just six girls and kept pumping her girls up to stay in shape.
The Royals figured out they couldn’t play at a faster pace, just like the Mustangs do. That’s what they want.
So, the Royals slowed down the pace, but not at a glacial pace. They simply were calm, patient and strong with the ball, and didn’t let the Mustangs’ pressure get to them.
“We knew they were going to want to run the whole game,” Hilbrands said. “They wanted to run and gun. We have a tendency to play to the other team’s tempo, but our coaches reminded us to slow it down. We like to go fast. All in all, it was a great game.”
Hilbrands admitted that the Royals fell into the Mustangs’ trap early. They started to play faster than what the scouting report called for, so the coaches had to re-remind them.
The Royals stayed with the Mustangs, both on the floor and on the scoreboard. The first quarter was as back-and-forth as any Siouxland team went through during the first quarter, and by the time the first-quarter buzzer sounded, the score was tied at 18-18.
The two teams traded baskets in the second quarter, and the Mustangs led 36-33 at the half.
Both teams felt fine about where they were at.
MMCRU built its largest lead from the end of the third quarter to the fourth quarter. It led 54-46 with 6 minutes, 46 seconds remaining in the game.
Hilbrands hit a 3-pointer toward the end of the the third quarter, then to start the fourth, Hilbrands and Dreckman made free throws to start the fourth.
MMCRU made several visits from the line, making 23 of 32 tries. Alesch was the most frequent visitor, going 6-for-10.
The Royals also knew not turn the ball over. Before the game, they had set a goal of making 20 or less turnovers.
They knew turnovers would happen, given how aggressive the Mustangs are on defense.
The Royals set that goal, too, committing 16 on the afternoon. They had just four after halftime.
Mustangs fall short
The Mustangs, meanwhile, were hoping to make it 4-for-4 in state championships for their seniors.
One of their seniors, Macy Sievers, wanted it, too, but was quick to point out that she and her community accomplished a lot.
“Coach (Dick Jungers) reminded us that there was a lot of good to think about over the last four years,” Sievers said. “This loss hurts, and we should get to soak in what we’ve done. We had three amazing years.”
The Mustangs ended their season with a 24-2 record, with the other loss coming to Estherville-Lincoln Central, which played in a Class 3A title game on Friday.
The Mustangs put three scorers in double figures, led by Sievers' 14 points. Kierra Jungers scored 11 while Laney Hofgrefe.
