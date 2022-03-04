MMCRU stun No. 1 Newell-Fonda in Class 1A semifinals

DES MOINES — Earlier in the season, the MMCRU High School girls basketball team was scheduled to play Bishop Garrigan.

That game — which was supposed to be played in January — was canceled, and the Royals had to go find another opponent to play.

The Royals will finally get their shot against the Golden Bears come Saturday night, with tip-off coming around 7 p.m. Saturday.

MMCRU pulled off perhaps the biggest upset this week at the Iowa high school girls basketball tournament on Friday, beating Class 1A top-seeded Newell-Fonda 66-62 in the semifinals.

Screams of laughter and joy could be heard in the hallways outside the MMCRU locker room, celebrating the big win that they just pulled off.

“We knew we could do it,’ said senior Ellie Hilbrands, who led MMCRU with 22 points. “Our defense was awesome tonight. I think that our defense is the thing that has been helping us through this tournament.”

The win also provides a chance for the senior class to check off one final goal. When the senior group of Hilbrands, Taylor Harpenau, Kirsten Letsche, Mya Holmes and Emily Dreckman were freshman, they created a checklist of what they wanted to accomplish.

They set four goals for themselves, one to cross off each year.

The first goal after their freshman year was a simple one: Make some noise.

In Year 2, MMCRU’s current seniors wanted to win the War Eagle Conference.

When last year rolled around, the group of seniors wanted to make it to state. They did that.

The last thing on that list was to win the state tournament. That goal is still alive after Friday’s win.

“My dad, Dean Hilbrands, helped us make this list,” Hilbrands said. “We’ve done three of those things, and we just have to check off the fourth. It’s been really special sharing it (with Dreckman and Harpenau). We’ve put in a lot of time together.”

Royals coach Gillian Letsche didn’t even know about the list until one of the current seniors told her about it last year.

Her first reaction was that it was “cute” that the Royals created a list like that, but the more she thought about it, the more she believed that the Royals could be the 2022 Class 1A champions.

“I was like, ‘Let’s go, let’s do it,’” Letsche said. “They just had to have it in them mentally and physically to do it.

The Royals’ mental toughness surely showed on the semifinal stage, but that mental development started way before this season.

When the Royals returned from holiday break in 2021, Letsche handed the Royals sheets of paper with questions on it.

The purpose of it was a sports psychology exercise, to strengthen the players’ minds, just like a weight room does to their muscles.

For example, Kora Alesch — who made a couple key free throws late in her 11-point game on Friday — wrote the words “moving forward” on her sheet.

What Alesch meant by that was that whatever mistake she made, just flush it and move on with the next play.

She’s done that a time for two this week.

Letsche remembered doing that exercise, and she agreed that the Royals have gotten much stronger mentally over the last 14 months.

“To be honest, mentally, we have so much tougher mentally, but a lot of that has to do with maturity, too,” Letsche said. “I’ve preached for years and years that you have to be mentally tough. These girls have stayed tough, especially through this tournament.”

That mental toughness turned into physical stability. Letsche played just six girls and kept pumping her girls up to stay in shape.

The Royals figured out they couldn’t play at a faster pace, just like the Mustangs do. That’s what they want.

So, the Royals slowed down the pace, but not at a glacial pace. They simply were calm, patient and strong with the ball, and didn’t let the Mustangs’ pressure get to them.

“We knew they were going to want to run the whole game,” Hilbrands said. “They wanted to run and gun. We have a tendency to play to the other team’s tempo, but our coaches reminded us to slow it down. We like to go fast. All in all, it was a great game.”

Hilbrands admitted that the Royals fell into the Mustangs’ trap early. They started to play faster than what the scouting report called for, so the coaches had to re-remind them.

The Royals stayed with the Mustangs, both on the floor and on the scoreboard. The first quarter was as back-and-forth as any Siouxland team went through during the first quarter, and by the time the first-quarter buzzer sounded, the score was tied at 18-18.

The two teams traded baskets in the second quarter, and the Mustangs led 36-33 at the half.

Both teams felt fine about where they were at.

MMCRU built its largest lead from the end of the third quarter to the fourth quarter. It led 54-46 with 6 minutes, 46 seconds remaining in the game.

Hilbrands hit a 3-pointer toward the end of the the third quarter, then to start the fourth, Hilbrands and Dreckman made free throws to start the fourth.

MMCRU made several visits from the line, making 23 of 32 tries. Alesch was the most frequent visitor, going 6-for-10.

The Royals also knew not turn the ball over. Before the game, they had set a goal of making 20 or less turnovers.

They knew turnovers would happen, given how aggressive the Mustangs are on defense.

The Royals set that goal, too, committing 16 on the afternoon. They had just four after halftime.

Mustangs fall short

The Mustangs, meanwhile, were hoping to make it 4-for-4 in state championships for their seniors.

One of their seniors, Macy Sievers, wanted it, too, but was quick to point out that she and her community accomplished a lot.

“Coach (Dick Jungers) reminded us that there was a lot of good to think about over the last four years,” Sievers said. “This loss hurts, and we should get to soak in what we’ve done. We had three amazing years.”

The Mustangs ended their season with a 24-2 record, with the other loss coming to Estherville-Lincoln Central, which played in a Class 3A title game on Friday.

The Mustangs put three scorers in double figures, led by Sievers' 14 points. Kierra Jungers scored 11 while Laney Hofgrefe.

