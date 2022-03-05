MMCRU's gritty comeback not enough in Class 1A championship game

DES MOINES — Gillian Letsche quickly thought of a word that best described the MMCRU High School girls basketball team: Gritty.

The Royals were certainly that late Saturday night in a 52-49 loss in the Class 1A championship over Algona Bishop Garrigan at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

MMCRU trailed by 12 points with 5 minutes, 20 seconds left in the game, after junior Audi Crooks hit a free throw.

Those gritty Royals erased that deficit in less than three minutes.

Kora Alesch started off the run with a jump shot, and then senior Mya Holmes hit a 3-pointer in a span of 1:40.

The 3-point barrage wasn't done there, as Taylor Harpenau hit a trey from the left-handed wing that brought their deficit down to two.

Then, the Royals went inside the 3-point arc to tie the game. harpenaue and Kora Alesch each hit shots that tied the game at 46-46.

Crooks hit what was the eventual go-ahead shot with exactly 2:00 left.

The Royals missed their last four shots, and when they were down three with just under two seconds left, Harpenau threw up one last prayer, which Garrigan defended well.

The Royals scored eight points off turnovers during the fourth quarter, and scored five second-chance points.

Two of MMCRU's seniors, Harpenau and Holmes, both scored 11 points.

Among the three teams that played Saturday at the Iowa high school state girls basketball championships, MMCRU had the most decorated senior class.

MMCRU’s group of five seniors may not have walked off the Wells Fargo Arena floor as Class 1A champions, but they can walk away knowing they made MMCRU a familiar name in Northwest Iowa.

"These girls just really fought hard, they showed a lot of grit," Letsche said. "In the fourth quarter when we came back, that's the MMCRU girls that I know."

