MMCRU's gritty comeback not enough in Class 1A championship game

Dike-New Hartford vs Central Lyon girls state basketball
Central Lyon's Afton Schlumbohm reacts after the team lost to Dike-New Hartford in Class 2A championship action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Dike-New Hartford won the game 59-52.
Central Lyon's Regan Van Wyhe looks to pass while being hemmed in by Dike-New Hartford's Taylor Kvale during Dike-New Hartford vs Central Lyon Class 2A championship action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Central Lyon's Kaylee Davis tries to pull the ball away from Dike-New Hartford's Taylor Kvale and they, and Central Lyon's Afton Schlumbohm, left, scramble for a loose ball during Dike-New Hartford vs Central Lyon Class 2A championship action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Dike-New Hartford won the game 59-52.
Central Lyon's Afton Schlumbohm shoots over Dike-New Hartford's Payton Petersen (25) and Sophia Hoffmann (33) during Dike-New Hartford vs Central Lyon Class 2A championship action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Dike-New Hartford won the game 59-52.
Coach Heather Grafing talks to her team after they lost to Central Lyon in Class 2A championship action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Dike-New Hartford won the game 59-52.
Member of the Dike-New Hartford squad celebrate beating Central Lyon in Class 2A championship action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Dike-New Hartford won the game 59-52.
Member of the Dike-New Hartford squad celebrate beating Central Lyon in Class 2A championship action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Dike-New Hartford won the game 59-52.
Central Lyon's Desta Hoogendoorn tries to pass around Dike-New Hartford's Jadyn Petersen (3) and Taylor Kvale during Dike-New Hartford vs Central Lyon Class 2A championship action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Central Lyon's Addison Klosterbuer pulls in the ball over Dike-New Hartford's Payton Petersen during Dike-New Hartford vs Central Lyon Class 2A championship action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Dike-New Hartford's Sophia Hoffmann looks to pass around Central Lyon's Afton Schlumbohm during Dike-New Hartford vs Central Lyon Class 2A championship action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Central Lyon's Regan Van Wyhe pulls down a rebound behind Dike-New Hartford's Sophia Hoffmann (33) and Payton Petersen during Dike-New Hartford vs Central Lyon Class 2A championship action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Dike-New Hartford's Payton Petersen shoots over Central Lyon's Desta Hoogendoorn during Dike-New Hartford vs Central Lyon Class 2A championship action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Dike-New Hartford's Ellary Knock, left, and Central Lyon's Desta Hoogendoorn struggle for a loose ball during Dike-New Hartford vs Central Lyon Class 2A championship action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Dike-New Hartford's Ellary Knock shoots over Central Lyon's Desta Hoogendoorn during Dike-New Hartford vs Central Lyon Class 2A championship action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Dike-New Hartford's Payton Petersen guards Central Lyon's Regan Van Wyhe as she drives to the basket during Dike-New Hartford vs Central Lyon Class 2A championship action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Dike-New Hartford's Payton Petersen tries to block a shot from Central Lyon's Addison Klosterbuer during Dike-New Hartford vs Central Lyon Class 2A championship action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Bishop Heelan vs Cedar Rapids Xavier girls state basketball
Heelan's Brooklyn Stanley (11) reacts with her team after losing to Cedar Rapids Xavier in Class 4A championship action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Xavier won the game 54-40.
Heelan's Lauryn Peck shoots between Xavier's Lexi Beier (15) and Riley Jonker during Bishop Heelan vs Cedar Rapids Xavier Class 4A championship action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Xavier won the game 54-40.
Heelan's Brooklyn Stanley tries to keep the ball away from Xavier's Libby Fandel during Bishop Heelan vs Cedar Rapids Xavier Class 4A championship action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Xavier won the game 54-40.
Heelan's Kenley Meis shoots around Xavier's Maddie Steger during Bishop Heelan vs Cedar Rapids Xavier Class 4A championship action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Saturday at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Heelan's Brooklyn Stanley grabs a loose ball from in front of Xavier's Libby Fandel during Bishop Heelan vs Cedar Rapids Xavier Class 4A championship action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Heelan's Kenley Meis defends against Xavier's Sydney Huber during Bishop Heelan vs Cedar Rapids Xavier Class 4A championship action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Heelan coach Darron Koolstra and the bench react to the action on court during Bishop Heelan vs Cedar Rapids Xavier Class 4A championship action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Heelan's Lauren LaFleur tries to pass the ball under pressure from Xavier's Emma Arnold during Bishop Heelan vs Cedar Rapids Xavier Class 4A championship action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Heelan's Joslyn Verzal stands at the head of the line as teammates massage each other's shoulders before they ran out onto the court at the start of Bishop Heelan vs Cedar Rapids Xavier Class 4A championship action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Heelan's Maddie Demke runs onto the court during introductions before the start of Bishop Heelan vs Cedar Rapids Xavier Class 4A championship action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Heelan's Joslyn Verzal shoots uder pressure from Xavier's Mary Kate Moeder (30) and Libby Fandel (13) during Bishop Heelan vs Cedar Rapids Xavier Class 4A championship action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Heelan's Lauren LaFleur passes around Xavier's Riley Jonker (2) during Bishop Heelan vs Cedar Rapids Xavier Class 4A championship action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Heelan's Maddie Demke shoots between Xavier's Maya Karl (10) and Libby Fandel during Bishop Heelan vs Cedar Rapids Xavier Class 4A championship action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Heelan's Maddie Demke shoots during Bishop Heelan vs Cedar Rapids Xavier Class 4A championship action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Heelan's Brooklyn Stanley has her shot blocked by Xavier's Emma Arnold during Bishop Heelan vs Cedar Rapids Xavier Class 4A championship action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Xavier won the game 54-40.
Heelan's Maddie Demke reacts in the closing seconds of the team's loss to Cedar Rapids Xavier in Class 4A championship action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Xavier won the game 54-40.
Heelan's Joslyn Verzal, back, consoles teammate Maddie Demke after the team lost to Cedar Rapids Xavier in Class 4A championship action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Xavier won the game 54-40.
MMCRU's Emily Dreckman holds the runner-up trophy after the team lost to Bishop Garrigan in Class 1A championship action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Garrigan won the game 52-49.
MMCRU coach Gillian Letsche consoles player Kora Alesch after the team lost to Bishop Garrigan in Class 1A championship action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Garrigan won the game 52-49.
MMCRU's Emily Dreckman tries to strip the ball away from Garrigan's Zoe Montag during MMCRU vs Bishop Garrigan Class 1A championship action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
MMCRU's Ellie Hilbrands tries to drive to the basket around Garrigan's Audi Crooks during MMCRU vs Bishop Garrigan Class 1A championship action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
MMCRU's Emily Dreckman shoots over Garrigan's Abbie Capesius during MMCRU vs Bishop Garrigan Class 1A championship action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
MMCRU's Kora Alesch, left, and Taylor Harpenau, right, pressure Garrigan's Abbie Capesius during MMCRU vs Bishop Garrigan Class 1A championship action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
MMCRU's Emily Dreckman puts up a shot while being guarded by Garrigan's Audi Crooks during MMCRU vs Bishop Garrigan Class 1A championship action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
MMCRU's Taylor Harpenau (3) reaches to try to steal the ball away from Garrigan's Abbie Capesius during MMCRU vs Bishop Garrigan Class 1A championship action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
MMCRU's Kora Alesch (21) and Garrigan's Molly Joyce chase down a loose ball during MMCRU vs Bishop Garrigan Class 1A championship action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
MMCRU's Mya Holmes (35) and Ellie Hilbrands pressure Garrigan's Audi Crooks as she passes under the basketb during MMCRU vs Bishop Garrigan Class 1A championship action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
MMCRU pulled off perhaps the biggest upset this week at the Iowa high school girls basketball tournament on Friday, beating Class 1A top-seeded Newell-Fonda in the semifinals. Screams of laughter and joy could be heard in the hallways outside the locker room.
On Thursday night in a Class 4A state semifinal against Glenwood, the Crusaders' offense took center stage. The Crusaders made 21 of 42 shots while more impressively, the Crusaders were 11-for-16 from 3-point range
Before every game, Newell-Fonda High School sophomore Kierra Jungers likes listening to the theme song played on the “Home Depot” commercials. She doesn’t know why she started listening to that song, but it gets her fired up before each basketball game.
The Central Lyon High School girls basketball coach hopes she can pass off that wisdom and experience for the Class 2A championship game at 4:45 p.m. Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena against Dike-New Hartford after beating Denver on Friday by a score of 53-35.
