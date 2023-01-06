Moville Woodbury Central takes a toll on Sioux City Siouxland Christian 48-29

Moville Woodbury Central dumped Sioux City Siouxland Christian 48-29 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 6.
Last season, Moville Woodbury Central and Sioux City Siouxland Christian faced off on January 4, 2022 at Moville Woodbury Central High School. Click here for a recap.
