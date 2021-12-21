 Skip to main content
Nerve-racking affair ends with Hinton on top of Moville Woodbury Central 58-50

A tight-knit tilt turned in Hinton's direction just enough to squeeze past Moville Woodbury Central 58-50 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 21.

Moville Woodbury Central fought to an interesting final quarter, yet Hinton would not be denied in finishing off this victory.

The Blackhawks broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 45-33 lead over the Wildcats.

In recent action on December 14, Hinton faced off against Marcus MMCRU and Moville Woodbury Central took on Hawarden West Sioux on December 16 at Hawarden West Sioux High School. Click here for a recap

