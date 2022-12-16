Never a doubt: LeMars breezes past Sioux City S.C. North 64-32

LeMars' overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Sioux City S.C. North 64-32 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
Last season, LeMars and Sioux City S.C. North squared off with February 1, 2022 at LeMars High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 9, Sioux City S.C. North faced off against Sergeant Bluff-Luton and LeMars took on Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln on December 6 at Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln High School. Click here for a recap
