Presented By Pflanz Electronics

Never a doubt: Sioux City S.C. West breezes past Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 66-28

  • 0

Sioux City S.C. West showed top form to dominate Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson during a 66-28 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

Sioux City S.C. West moved in front of Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 18-8 to begin the second quarter.

The Wolverines registered a 41-13 advantage at half over the Yellow Jackets.

Sioux City S.C. West stormed to a 58-19 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Yellow Jackets closed the lead with a 9-8 margin in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on January 9, Sioux City S.C. West faced off against South Sioux City and Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson took on Sergeant Bluff-Luton on January 13 at Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School. For a full recap, click here.

