Newell-Fonda forces 40 turnovers on North Mahaska in Class 1A quarterfinals

DES MOINES — Before every game, Newell-Fonda High School sophomore Kierra Jungers likes listening to the theme song played on the “Home Depot” commercials.

She doesn’t know why she started listening to that song, but it gets her fired up before each basketball game.

“I know that sounds really weird, but it gets everyone going,” Jungers said. “You don’t expect it to be played, so one day, I played it in the locker room. I just randomly played it midway this basketball season, so it really came out of nowhere.”

The Mustangs certainly brought their hard hats and lunch pails to “work” with them on Wednesday, beating North Mahaska of New Sharon.

They forced North Mahaska of New Sharon to commit 40 turnovers on Wednesday.

They forced 20 turnovers in each half, and turned that into 46 points.

The Mustangs’ pace and defense simply befuddled the Warhawks.

“I’m very pleased with the kids’ effort and energy and played hard,” Mustangs coach Dick Jungers said. “I think some of it was pace. Some of it was the kids having active hands and reading passing lanes. We got some deflections, and that’s a lot. When you’re in the frying pan, you just don’t know what to expect. When you throw out a number (like 40 turnovers), that is very eye-popping.”

The Mustangs played all 15 girls and 11 of them scored. The reserves have been getting ample experience and got some more on the state tournament stage.

Early in the game, however, Dick Jungers had three sophomores and a freshman on the floor at the same time.

“We’re playing some young kids, and yeah, there are times where we look a little young as a team, but overall, I’m pleased with their growth to get to this point,” Dick Jungers said.

The Mustangs certainly weren’t clean themselves, turning the ball over 23 times.

“You have to recognize that’s part of the game,” Dick Jungers said. “Basketball is not always a clean game. Because of that, you have to teach that and walk them through it. Bottom line is, each game has its own unique attributes. You do have to take care of the ball.”

The Mustangs had three scorers in double figures. Macy Sievers led the Mustangs with 16, while Kierra Jungers had 15 and Mary Walker 11 points.

On the other side, North Mahaska coach L.E. Smith said that the Warhawks tried to emulate that at practice, but when the Mustangs move as quickly as they do, it’s extremely hard to do.

“When momentum shifts, it just goes,” Moore said. “We just got tired. We made some not-so-good passes. We just can’t turn the ball. They were just relentless for 32 minutes. We’re just not deep enough to do that.”

Addie Schilling led the Warhawks with 14 points.

