Newell-Fonda, Unity Christian ranked No. 1 in latest IGHSAU poll

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union released its first girls basketball poll of 2022, and the Siouxland area received plenty of recognition.

Two area teams are currently ranked No. 1 in their respective classes, with Newell-Fonda coming in with the top ranking in Class 1A, and Unity Christian receiving the No. 1 spot in Class 3A.

Newell-Fonda is currently 9-1 on the season, with their most recent win a 68-48 victory over Class 4A No. 12 Spencer.

Elsewhere in Class 1A, undefeated MMCRU came in at No. 6, while Storm Lake Mary's took the No. 9 spot. Westwood, with a 10-1 record, stayed put at No. 13.

Over in Class 2A, Central Lyon kept its spot at No. 3, while Sibley-Ocheyedan is ranked No. 7.

The Class 3A poll had three Siouxland teams ranked in the top five, led by Unity Christian at No. 1, with undefeated West Lyon slotting in at the No. 2 spot, and Sergeant Bluff-Luton at No. 5. Further down the list, Cherokee kept its hold on the No. 8 ranking.

Unbeaten Bishop Heelan came in at No. 2 overall in Class 4A, behind 7-1 Glenwood, and one spot ahead of North Polk, while Spencer fell two spots to No. 12 after its loss to Newell-Fonda earlier this week.

No area teams made the cut in Class 5A, after Sioux City East fell out of the rankings following its Monday defeat to MMCRU.

Here is the complete Jan. 6 IGHSAU poll. Area teams are in bold.

Class 1A

1. Newell-Fonda, 9-1

2. Bishop Garrigan, 8-3

3. Exira-EHK, 8-0

4. Springville, 12-0

5. North Linn, 10-1

6. MMCRU, 8-0

7. Burlington Notre Dame, 9-0

8. North Mahaska, 8-1

9. Storm Lake St. Mary's, 7-0

10. Martensdale St. Mary's, 11-0

11. East Buchanan, 7-2

12. Stanton, 8-0

13. Westwood, 10-1

14. Montezuma, 8-2

15. Woodbine, 6-1

Class 2A

1. Dike-New Hartford, 8-1

2. Denver, 10-1

3. Central Lyon, 9-1

4. Panorama, 10-0

5. Treynor, 10-1

6. West Hancock, 8-2

7. Sibley-Ocheyedan, 8-3

8. Iowa City Regina, 8-2

9. Jesup, 8-2

10. South Central Calhoun, 9-1

11. Mediapolis, 9-0

12. Grundy Center, 7-2

13. West Branch, 7-2

14. Aplington-Parkersburg, 8-2

15. Cascade, 8-2

Class 3A

1. Unity Christian, 8-1

2. West Lyon, 9-0

3. Ballard, 10-2

4. Estherville-Lincoln Central, 11-1

5. Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 7-1

6. Center Point-Urbana, 9-1

7. Clear Lake, 5-1

8. Cherokee, 8-2

9. West Liberty, 7-2

10. Roland-Story, 7-2

11. Davenport Assumption, 6-4

12. West Marshall, 10-1

13. Harlan, 7-3

14. Williamsburg, 6-3

15. Forest City, 7-2

Class 4A

1. Glenwood, 7-1

2. Bishop Heelan, 8-0

3. North Polk, 10-1

4. Dallas Center-Grimes, 7-3

5. Indianola, 7-2

6. Grinnell, 7-1

7. Waverly-Shell Rock, 8-2

8. Cedar Rapids Xavier, 7-3

9. Pella, 7-2

10. North Scott, 7-3

11. Central DeWitt, 6-3

12. Spencer, 7-3

13. Keokuk, 6-3

14. Winterset, 6-2

15. Norwalk, 6-3

Class 5A

1. Johnston, 11-0

2. Iowa City High, 8-0

3. Waterloo West, 8-1

4. Dowling Catholic, 10-0

5. Iowa City West, 7-1

6. Des Moines Roosevelt, 6-2

7. Ankeny Centennial, 7-2

8. Ankeny, 7-2

9. West Des Moines Valley, 8-2

10. Cedar Falls, 7-2

11. Pleasant Valley, 8-1

12. Southeast Polk, 5-4

13. Waukee Northwest, 7-4

14. Linn-Mar, 6-3

15. Cedar Rapids Washington, 6-4

