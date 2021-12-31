Newell-Fonda's Ella Larsen is Siouxland Female Athlete of the Year

SIOUX CITY — Ella Larsen’s senior year was one for the ages. With both a basketball and a softball state title to her name in 2021, Larsen went out on top in her final season at Newell-Fonda High School.

For her spectacular senior season, Larsen has been selected as the Journal’s Siouxland Female Athlete of the Year.

Larsen was a standout athlete in everything she tried, but the basketball court was where she shined the brightest. She was a four-year starter for the Mustangs, a rare accomplishment for players in head coach Dick Jungers’ program.

“I think first and foremost, she is a phenomenal athlete,” Jungers said. “She is a very intelligent and competitive person, and you put those all together with a tremendous work ethic, and you can turn a lot of things into something special. I feel that is what she did.”

From the beginning, Jungers could see that Larsen was special. In her first year with the Mustangs, she finished second on the team with 257 total points and led the squad with 130 rebounds, as Newell-Fonda made it all the way to the state championship game before losing to Springville.

The Mustangs bounced back from that loss to capture state titles in Larsen’s sophomore, junior, and senior seasons. In those years she finished second, fourth, and third on the team, respectively, in scoring while leading the team’s rebounding efforts in all three seasons.

According to Jungers, Larsen had skills that you don’t see very often from high school athletes.

“She saw the floor well, and she didn’t care if she scored two points, or 18, or 30 points,” Jungers said. “She just wanted to win, and she was always one of the team leaders in rebounding and assists. She just always had a knack for being in the right place at the right time, and making the right choice at the right time.

“Those are intangibles that don't come natural for many, but it does for her.”

As a small-school athlete, Larsen wasn’t the only one who played four sports for the Mustangs, but she was one of the most successful.

As a basketball player, Larsen lost only two games in her four-year career, and finished with three consecutive Class 1A titles.

She was the team’s leading rebounder last season as the team finished a 26-1 en route to a championship win over Bishop Garrigan.

In volleyball, she was one of the Mustangs’ leading scorers on a team that made it to the regional championship game in each of the past three seasons.

In track and field, she was a member of the Newell-Fonda distance medley relay team that finished third overall at the state meet in Des Moines, and on the softball diamond, she led the team in batting average and RBI, as the Mustangs secured a state title for only the second time in team history.

Larsen is convinced that being a four sport athlete was a major factor in her success.

“I think it definitely held me accountable for being not just an athlete, but also focusing on my academics in order to stay an athlete,” Larsen said. “It also made me physically stronger and mentally stronger, because you just have so many things to juggle. It definitely benefitted me in the long run, because I was always busy. I think I just really enjoyed that.”

With four titles to her name, Larsen had a career that most high school athletes would dream of. They were all special and unforgettable experiences, but when asked which title felt most special to her, one particular championship quickly came to mind.

The 2020 state girls basketball title.

In that game, the Mustangs roared back from a 14-point fourth quarter deficit to defeat Bishop Garrigan, 65-63. With 15 seconds left in the game, and the game tied at 63-63, Larsen stole the Golden Bears’ inbound pass.

After the team drove the ball downcourt, Megan Morenz won the game when she made a layup over Garrigan defender Audi Crooks with just two seconds left.

That win sealed the team’s second consecutive state title. In a career filled with highlights, that one was the most memorable for Larsen.

“I think that was just the most special for us because we were down the whole game,” Larsen said. “We just showed all of our intensity in that fourth quarter. I think that was the best memory that I remember. We were down by so much and then came back and won. It was just a great feeling.”

Larsen now plays basketball at Grand View University. While she has had to adjust to the change of going from her small hometown of Fonda to the bustling city of Des Moines, the similar style of play at Newell-Fonda and Grand View has made the on-court adjustment pretty easy.

Larsen is shooting a team-high 56 percent from the field, an average of 13.3 points per game, and is third on the Vikings with 160 total points on the season.

“She is one of those players that would always be at weights and agilities, would always be at open gyms, and she just always made everything,” Jungers said. “Her goal in life was just to become the best Ella that she could be, and that is exactly what she did.”

Larsen was able to play in front of her Northwest Iowa fans this week at the Briar Cliff Holiday Classic.

On Wednesday, she scored 11 points en route to a Vikings win over Briar Cliff. She said she feels right at home, even in Des Moines.

"It's good to see my family who were able to come make it," Larsen said. "It means a lot to play here. I just feel like (Grand View) is home, and this program that was most similar to my high school career. I really love that about Grand View."

