No. 6 SB-L grinds out victory

Le MARS, Iowa – Sergeant Bluff-Luton came away with an emotional 51-38 girls basketball win over Le Mars here Tuesday night.

The Warriors were dealing with the fact that they will have to play the rest of the season without their leading scorer.

Payton Hardy, a 6-foot junior averaging 19.3 points per game, suffered a season-ending knee injury in a game against Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson Monday night.

Hardy was on the bench supporting her teammates, who rallied around their injured friend.

Emma Salker and Maddie Hinkel each recorded double-doubles for SB-L, ranked No. 6 in Iowa Class 3A.

Salker scored a game-high 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, while Hinkel finished with 11 points and 13 boards. The Warriors improved to 11-2 overall and 8-1 in the Missouri River Conference.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton scored 15 unanswered points after Lexi Hurd of Le Mars tied the game at 32-32 with 1:13 left in the third quarter. The Bulldogs were held scoreless for over six minutes.

“It was a great win for our kids,” said SB-L Coach Joe Hardy. “They battled back and played with some heart. Some new kids stepped up and to play as well as they did against a very good Le Mars team, I’m very happy for them.”

Coach Hardy was especially emotional, since Payton is his daughter.

Addie Brown was also in double figures for the Warriors with 10 points, while Alexa Trover came off the bench to tally nine.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton led 12-9 after one quarter and when Trover put in a rebound shot at the buzzer, had a 25-18 halftime advantage.

Le Mars (6-8, 5-3) fought back, outscoring the Warriors 14-11 in the third quarter. Sarah Brown and freshman Jaelyn Marienau each hit 3-pointers, while Hurd scored six points, including the game-tying bucket.

After that, though, the Bulldogs went cold, making just 1 of 10 shots in the fourth quarter. For the game, Le Mars was 13-for-51 from the field.

SB-L ran off 15 unanswered points in the first four minutes of the final stanza, taking a 47-32 lead on a basket by Trover.

“The defense really panned out for us, the kids worked their tails off in our man-to-man defense,” Hardy said. “Limited them to not many possessions and the shots they did take were contested. And, we were able to box out and get some rebounds.”

The Warriors held a substantial 45-31 advantage on the boards, with five players grabbing five or more rebounds.

Hurd, a sophomore, paced Le Mars with 12 points, while Marienau had nine off the bench, nailing 3 of 7 from beyond the arc.

The Bulldogs’ starting lineup consisted of four sophomore and a senior. The other four who saw action were three two sophomores, a freshman and a junior.

Obviously, things will get a bit more difficult for Sergeant Bluff-Luton the rest of the way without Payton Hardy.

“I told them she’s one cog in a big wheel,” Coach Hardy said. “A big cog, but we have a great group of senior-led kids and our goals will still be the same. We just have to find a different way to get where we want to go.”

