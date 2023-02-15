LeMars painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Storm Lake's defense for a 67-33 win in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on Feb. 15.

Last season, LeMars and Storm Lake squared off with February 10, 2022 at LeMars High School last season. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on Feb. 9, LeMars faced off against Storm Lake . Click here for a recap. LeMars took on Storm Lake on Feb. 9 at Storm Lake High School. For a full recap, click here.

