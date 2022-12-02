 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
No quarter given: Remsen St. Mary's puts down Akron-Westfield 60-27

Remsen St. Mary's' powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Akron-Westfield 60-27 in Iowa girls basketball action on December 2.

Last season, Remsen St. Mary's and Akron-Westfield squared off with February 4, 2022 at Remsen St. Mary's High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

