No quarter given: Remsen St. Mary's puts down Harris-Lake Park 79-41

Wins don't come more convincing than the way Remsen St. Mary's put away Harris-Lake Park 79-41 for an Iowa girls basketball victory on January 13.
Last season, Remsen St. Mary's and Harris-Lake Park squared off with January 13, 2022 at Harris-Lake Park High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on January 6, Remsen St. Mary's squared off with Orange City Unity Christian in a basketball game. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.