No quarter given: Remsen St. Mary's puts down Le Mars Gehlen Catholic 64-29

Remsen St. Mary's' powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Le Mars Gehlen Catholic 64-29 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 20.
