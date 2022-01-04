North Sioux City Dakota Valley topples Sergeant Bluff-Luton 65-59

A tight-knit tilt turned in North Sioux City Dakota Valley's direction just enough to squeeze past Sergeant Bluff-Luton 65-59 during this South Dakota girls high school basketball game.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.