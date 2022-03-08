 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ALL-STATE GIRLS BASKETBALL

Northwest Iowa lands 15 girls on All-State teams, including six First Teamers

West Lyon vs Ballard girls state basketball

West Lyon's Brooklyn Meyer moves downcourt around Ballard's Meg Rietz during West Lyon vs Ballard in Class 3A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

 Tim Hynds, Lee Enterprises

DES MOINES — Fifteen is the lucky number. 

A total of 15 Siouxland high school girls basketball players were selected to the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association (IPSWA) All-State list on Tuesday morning, with two area 4A players making the cut, along with five in Class 3A, three in Class 2A, and five in Class 1A. 

Six of those players were picked to the All-State First Team, with Unity Christian junior Gracie Schoonhoven and West Lyon senior Brooklyn Meyer were both picked to the Class 3A squad, while the Class 2A First Team included Sibley-Ocheyedan junior Madison Brouwer and Central Lyon junior Addison Klosterbuer. 

In Class 1A, Newell-Fonda senior Macy Sievers and MMCRU senior Emily Dreckman were the lucky pair, as Sievers finished the second with 157 total assists, third most in Class 1A, while Dreckman's 454 points was the 10th most in her class. 

MMCRU vs Bishop Garrigan girls state basketball

MMCRU's Emily Dreckman shoots over Garrigan's Abbie Capesius during MMCRU vs Bishop Garrigan Class 1A championship action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
MMCRU vs Newell-Fonda girls state basketball

Newell-Fonda's Macy Sievers passes under pressure from MMCRU's Mya Holmes (35) and Kora Alesch during MMCRU vs Newell-Fonda Class 1A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Central Lyon won the game 53-35.

Over in Class 4A, Brooklyn Stanley was selected to the All-State Second Team, while junior teammate Kenley Meis made the Third Team. Stanley led the Crusaders this season with 363 points and 100 steals, while Meis was close behind with 327 points, and team-best 130 rebounds. 

Bishop Heelan vs Cedar Rapids Xavier girls state basketball

Heelan's Kenley Meis defends against Xavier's Sydney Huber during Bishop Heelan vs Cedar Rapids Xavier Class 4A championship action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Bishop Heelan vs Cedar Rapids Xavier girls state basketball

Heelan's Brooklyn Stanley grabs a loose ball from in front of Xavier's Libby Fandel during Bishop Heelan vs Cedar Rapids Xavier Class 4A championship action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

The Class 3A Second Team consisted of junior Kenna Mongan from Cherokee, along with Sergeant Bluff-Luton junior Payton Hardy, while Unity Christian junior Tyra Schuiteman was the area's lone 3A third teamer. 

West vs SBL basketball

West's Jordyn Reising dribbles towards the basket as Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Payton Hardy defends her during Sioux City West vs Sergeant Bluff-Luton basketball action in Sioux City, Iowa, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021.

Central Lyon sophomore Desta Hoogendoorn was the third and final area player selected in Class 2A behind Brouwer and Klosterbuer. Hoogendoorn was chosen as a Third Team All-State player after leading the Lions with 158 rebounds, 27 blocks, and a 59.1 shooting percentage. 

In 1A, two more area girls were chosen to the All-State Second Team, in MMCRU senior Ellie Hilbrands and senior Danika Demers of Storm Lake St. Mary's, while Westwood sophomore Addy Johnson as named to the Class 1A All-State Third Team. 

Here is the complete All-State list. Area players are in bold. 

Class 5A

FIRST TEAM

Name

School

Grade

Hannah Stuelke

Cedar Rapids Washington

SR

Sahara Williams

Waterloo West

JR

Halli Poock

Waterloo West

JR

Jada Gyamfi

Johnston

SR

Anna Gossling

Johnston

SR

Kelsey Joens

Iowa City High

JR

Halle Vice

Pleasant Valley

JR

Cleao Murray

Ankeny Centennial

SR

 SECOND TEAM

Name

School

Grade

Brooklin Dailey

Southeast Polk

JR

Arianna Jackson

Des Moines Roosevelt

JR

Meredith Rieker

West Des Moines Valley

SR

Journey Houston

Davenport North

FR

Jasmine Barney

Iowa City Liberty

JR

Meena Tate

Iowa City West

JR

Kaliyah Sain

Cedar Rapids Kennedy

JR

Emma Gipple

West Des Moines Downling

SR

THIRD TEAM

Name

School

Grade

Reagan Bartholomew

Waukee Northwest

SR

Eviyon Richardson

Iowa City High

SR

Lillie Petersen

Bettendorf

JR

Jenna Pitz

Ankeny

JR

Brooklynn Smith

Waterloo West

SR

Tory Bennett

Fort Dodge

SR

Amani Jenkins

Des Moines North

FR

Aaliyah Riley

Johnston

SO

Class 4A

FIRST TEAM

Name

School

Grade

Ava Hawthorne

Gilbert

SR

Allie Meadows

Central DeWitt

SR

Katelyn Lappe

Bondurant-Farrar

SR

Emma Miner

Dallas Center-Grimes

JR

Callie Levin

Solon

SO

Madison Camden

Glenwood

SR

Taylor Veach

Central DeWitt

SR

Libby Fandel

Cedar Rapids Xavier

FR

 SECOND TEAM

Name

School

Grade

Lauren Blake

Indianola

SR

Jenna Hopp

Glenwood

JR

Abby Wolter

Keokuk

SR

Jenna Twedt

Benton Community

JR

Brooklyn Stanley

Bishop Heelan

SO

Ivey Schmidt

Grinnell

SR

Malarie Ross

Fort Madison

SR

Jena Young

Winterset

JR

 THIRD TEAM

Name

School

Grade

Kyla Mason

Cedar Rapids Xavier

JR

Kenley Meis

Bishop Heelan

JR

Bryar Duwe

Decorah

JR

Andrea Lopreato

Mount Pleasant

JR

Ava Locklear

Clear Creek-Amana

SO

Lauren Golinghorst

North Scott

JR

Vanessa Bickford

Dallas Center-Grimes

SO

Lucy Schaffer

North Polk

SR

Class 3A

FIRST TEAM

Name

School

Grade

Gracie Schoonhoven

Unity Christian

JR

Brooklyn Meyer

West Lyon

SR

Macy Daufeldt

West Liberty

SR

Ryley Goebel

Center Point-Urbana

SR

Katy Reyerson

West Marshall

JR

Haylee Stokes

Estherville Lincoln Central

FR

Reagan Barkema

Roland-Story

SR

Brooke Loewe

Ballard

SR

 SECOND TEAM

Name

School

Grade

Jaydan Nitchals

Estherville Lincoln Central

SR

Jaden Ainley

Clear Lake

SR

Finley Hall

West Liberty

JR

Kenna Mongan

Cherokee Washington

JR

Abbey Bence

West Burlington

JR

Carlee Rochford

New Hampton

JR

Emma Donovan

Wahlert Catholic

JR

Payton Hardy

Sergeant Bluff-Luton

JR

 THIRD TEAM

Name

School

Grade

Ava Schubert

Assumption Davenport

JR

Carley Janseen

Pocahontas Area

SR

Shae Dillavou

Forest City

SR

Tyra Schuiteman

Unity Christian

JR

Meg Reitz

Ballard

SR

Liz Dougherty

Mount Vernon

SR

Maddie Nonnenmann

Mid-Prairie

SR

Avery Hanson

Hampton-Dumont-CAL

SR

Class 2A

FIRST TEAM

Name

School

Grade

Maddax DeVault

Nodaway Valley

SR

Kelsey Drake

Wilton

SR

Payton Peterssn

Dike-New Hartford

SO

Morgan Brandt

Sumner-Fredericksburg

SR

Kaylee Corbin

Louisa-Muscatine

SR

Madison Brouwer

Sibley-Ocheyedan

JR

Kennedy Kelly

West Hancock

SR

Addison Klosterbuer

Central Lyon

JR

 SECOND TEAM

Name

School

Grade

Reese Johnson

Denver

SR

Hallie Mohr

Mediapolis

SR

Payton Beckman

Panorama

SR

Ally Hoffman

Cascade

SR

Kendra Kuck

Underwood

SR

Ellary Knock

Dike-New Hartford

JR

Riley Batta

South Central Calhoun

JR

Delaynie Luneckas

West Branch

SR

 THIRD TEAM

Name

School

Grade

Lindsey Davis

Nodaway Valley

SO

Lainy Thoren

Grundy Center

SR

Claudia Aschenbrenner

Osage

JR

Grace Hennessy

Denver

JR

Mallory Leerar

West Hancock

SO

Clara Teigland

Treynor

JR

Desta Hoogendoorn

Central Lyon

SO

Riley Moreland

MFL-Mar-Mac

SR

Class 1A

FIRST TEAM

Name

School

Grade

Audi Crooks

Bishop Garrigan

JR

Lauren Wilson

Springville

SR

Molly Joyce

Bishop Garrigan

JR

Kamryn Kurt

North Linn

SO

Macy Sievers

Newell-Fonda

SR

Marcy Emgarten

Exira-EHK

SR

Emily Dreckman

MMCRU

SR

Layla Hargis

North Mahaska

SR

SECOND TEAM

Name

School

Grade

Aleah Hermanson

Adubon

SR

Quinn Grubbs

Exira-EHK

JR

Macy Boge

North Linn

SO

Lauren Donlea

East Buchanan

SR

Sara Reid

Central City

SR

Ellie Hilbrands

MMCRU

SR

Danika Demers

Storm Lake St. Mary’s

SR

Elie Tuhn

Baxter

SR

THIRD TEAM 

Name

School

Grade

Sadie Cox

Lenox

FR

Jenna Stephens

Stanton

JR

Megan Harrell

Burlington Notre Dame

SR

Morgan Nachazel

Springville

SR

Allison Engle

BCLUW

SR

Josie Hartman

Southeast Warren

SR

Bradie Buffington

Winfield-Mt. Union

JR

Addy Johnson

Westwood

SO

