NSAA GIRLS STATE BASKETBALL

Oakland-Craig girls beat Crofton to claim third place at state

LINCOLN, Neb.-- Third place isn't a bad spot to be. 

The Oakland-Craig girls basketball team claimed third place at the Nebraska State Activities Association state third place game on Friday night at Lincoln East High School, as the Knights defeated the Crofton Warriors, 60-57. 

Oakland-Craig went out in front early over the Warriors, taking a 29-21 halftime lead, and then out-shooting the defending champions in the second half, 36-31. 

Crofton ends its season at 23-6 overall, while Oakland-Craig's third place finish came with a 20-8 season record. 

Archbishop Bergan 60, Hartington Cedar Catholic 39: The Hartington Cedar Catholic girls fell to Archbishop Bergan in the NSAA Class D1 third-place game on Friday, at Lincoln East High School. 

Bergan held Cedar Catholic to just 13 points in the first half, while scoring 27, and then sealed the game with a 23 point third quarter explosion from the offense. 

Cedar Catholic scored 13 points in the fourth quarter, but couldn't come close to closing the gap, as the Knights claimed the D1 third-place trophy. 

The Trojans end their season at 13-16 overall. 

