Off and running: Sioux City S.C. East's quick trick is no treat for Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 94-22

An early dose of momentum thrust Sioux City S.C. East to a 94-22 runaway past Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson for an Iowa girls basketball victory on January 20.

Sioux City S.C. East struck in front of Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 34-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Black Raiders registered a 61-7 advantage at intermission over the Yellow Jackets.

Sioux City S.C. East charged to a 76-16 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Black Raiders got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 18-6 edge.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.