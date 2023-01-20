Off and running: Sioux City S.C. East's quick trick is no treat for Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 94-22

An early dose of momentum thrust Sioux City S.C. East to a 94-22 runaway past Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson for an Iowa girls basketball victory on January 20.
Sioux City S.C. East struck in front of Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 34-6 to begin the second quarter.
The Black Raiders registered a 61-7 advantage at intermission over the Yellow Jackets.
Sioux City S.C. East charged to a 76-16 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Black Raiders got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 18-6 edge.
The last time Sioux City S.C. East and Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson played in a 46-20 game on December 7, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 12, Sioux City S.C. East faced off against LeMars and Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson took on Sergeant Bluff-Luton on January 13 at Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School. For a full recap, click here.
