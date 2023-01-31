 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Onawa West Monona can't hang with Kingsley-Pierson 73-62

Kingsley-Pierson tipped and eventually toppled Onawa West Monona 73-62 on January 31 in Iowa girls high school basketball.

The last time Onawa West Monona and Kingsley-Pierson played in a 67-50 game on January 21, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 20, Kingsley-Pierson faced off against Onawa West Monona . For more, click here. Kingsley-Pierson took on Onawa West Monona on January 20 at Onawa West Monona High School. For results, click here.

