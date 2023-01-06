Orange City Unity Christian dances past Remsen St. Mary's 69-51

Playing with a winning hand, Orange City Unity Christian trumped Remsen St. Mary's 69-51 in Iowa girls basketball on January 6.
The last time Orange City Unity Christian and Remsen St. Mary's played in a 69-48 game on January 7, 2022. For results, click here.
