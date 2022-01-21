Orange City Unity Christian darts by Le Mars Gehlen Catholic in easy victory 64-39

Impressive was a ready adjective for Orange City Unity Christian's 64-39 throttling of Le Mars Gehlen Catholic on January 21 in Iowa girls high school basketball.
In recent action on January 7, Orange City Unity Christian faced off against Remsen St. Mary's and Le Mars Gehlen Catholic took on Hull Trinity Christian on January 13 at Le Mars Gehlen Catholic High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.