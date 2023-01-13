 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Presented By Pflanz Electronics

Orange City Unity Christian squeaks past Hinton in tight tilt 62-55

Orange City Unity Christian walked the high-wire before edging Hinton 62-55 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 6, Orange City Unity Christian faced off against Remsen St. Mary's and Hinton took on Le Mars Gehlen Catholic on January 6 at Hinton High School. For results, click here.

