Orange City Unity Christian squeaks past Hinton in tight tilt 62-55

Orange City Unity Christian walked the high-wire before edging Hinton 62-55 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 6, Orange City Unity Christian faced off against Remsen St. Mary's and Hinton took on Le Mars Gehlen Catholic on January 6 at Hinton High School. For results, click here.
