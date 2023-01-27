Over and out: Kingsley-Pierson punches through Ida Grove OA-Bcig 54-31

It would have taken a herculean effort for Ida Grove OA-Bcig to claim this one, and Kingsley-Pierson wouldn't allow that in a 54-31 decision for an Iowa girls basketball victory on January 27.
Last season, Kingsley-Pierson and Ida Grove OA-Bcig squared off with December 3, 2021 at Kingsley-Pierson High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 20, Kingsley-Pierson faced off against Onawa West Monona and Ida Grove OA-Bcig took on Sloan Westwood on January 17 at Ida Grove OA-Bcig. For results, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.