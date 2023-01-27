Over and out: Kingsley-Pierson punches through Ida Grove OA-Bcig 54-31

It would have taken a herculean effort for Ida Grove OA-Bcig to claim this one, and Kingsley-Pierson wouldn't allow that in a 54-31 decision for an Iowa girls basketball victory on January 27.

