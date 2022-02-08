Over and out: Remsen St. Mary's punches through Hull Trinity Christian 74-31

Remsen St. Mary's' river of points eventually washed away Hull Trinity Christian in a 74-31 offensive cavalcade in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on February 1, Remsen St. Mary's faced off against Hawarden West Sioux and Hull Trinity Christian took on Akron-Westfield on February 1 at Akron-Westfield High School. Click here for a recap
