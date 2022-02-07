Ponca wallops Wakefield to win Lewis and Clark girls conference title

WAYNE, Neb.-- It took three years, but the Ponca High School girls basketball team is finally conference champions.

After conference title game losses to Wynot in the each of the past two seasons, the Indians captured their long-awaited Lewis and Clark Conference championship on Monday night, with a dominant 51-22 win over Wakefield.

With so many second place finishes in the past few years, the Indians were thrilled to finally get the chance to raise a championship plaque toward the rafters at Wayne State University.

“We’ve always been silver,” Ponca junior Ashlyn Kingsbury said. “We got silver in conference and we got silver in state. I think this is a good start to our new journey. We got gold here, we’re going to get gold at state. It’s a good start.”

Things got off to a slow start for both squads, with the game tied 4-4 with 4:15 to go in the first quarter. But after that, Ponca took control.

After a bucket from Trojans’ junior Makenna Decker gave Wakefield a 4-2 lead, the Indians scored nine straight points to pull ahead, 11-4. The 9-0 run came thanks to a basket from junior Samantha Ehlers, free throws from junior Gracen Evans and Kingsbury, along with a 3-pointer from Ellie McAfee and a two-point bucket from Abbie Hrouda.

Wakefield sophomore Jordan Metzler finally broke the near four and half minute scoring drought for the Trojans with a 3-pointer at the five second mark, to pull the Trojans to within four points.

The second quarter was nearly all Ponca, as the offense added nine more points to the board, while Wakefield managed only two, thanks to a combination of poor shooting from Wakefield and a solid defensive effort from Ponca.

Wakefield only avoided a scoreless quarter thanks to a pair of free throws from senior Aishah Valenzuela with five seconds left on the clock. At the half, Ponca had a 20-9 lead.

“We did a great job rotating, and we rebounded really well that quarter,” Ponca head coach Bob Hayes said. “We gave them one shot, rebounded the ball, ran the offense and got something good. That was kind of the key. Our rotation and everything was really good.”

The Indians got off to a hot start again in the third quarter, scoring each of the first six points to go up by a 26-9 score.

Wakefield scored five straight points ona 3-pointer from sophomore Lily Korth and a pair of free throws from Ellie McAfee to make it a 12-point game, but Ponca responded with a 9-1 run. The Trojans one last 3-pointer with 35 seconds left in the quarter, but went into the final frame trailing the Indians, 35-18.

The Ponca defense went into lockdown mode once again in the fourth, as the unit held the Trojans to just four total points, while the offense scored 14 straight to end the game and finally claim the Lewis and Clark title.

“Every game, we move forward one game at a time,” Kingsbury said. “Every game, coach tells us at halftime that the next five minutes are crucial. We have to play good defense. Defense wins game, defense wins championships.

The Indians celebrated on the court after the final buzzer sounded, and had big smiles on their faces as the players took their turns standing on a ladder and taking pieces of the net.

Kingsbury led the team with 18 points on the night, while Jordan Metzler led the Trojans with eight.

Kingsbury scored 11 of her points in the second half, with seven of those coming in the third quarter.

“She’s been in a little bit of a shooting slump, and she came out aggressive,” Hayes said. “She missed the first one, and she didn’t look at the bench like ‘What’s wrong?’ She just kept playing, hit one, and away she went.”

With the win, Ponca improved to 19-1 on the season, while Wakefield fell to 15-5.

The two teams might face each other again soon in sub districts, and Hayes expects Wakefield head coach Kent Emswiler to make the adjustments needed to make the next game more competitive.

"Absolutely, Kent is a good coach and he'll make some adjustments," Hayes said. "It'll be a little bit different of a ballgame next time, that is for sure."

Ponca will play its next game on Friday, against Homer.

