Powerhouse performance: Le Mars Gehlen Catholic roars to big win over Harris-Lake Park 68-18

Le Mars Gehlen Catholic showered the scoreboard with points to drown Harris-Lake Park 68-18 in Iowa girls basketball action on December 14.
Recently on December 7 , Le Mars Gehlen Catholic squared up on Akron-Westfield in a basketball game . For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.