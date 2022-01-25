Powerhouse performance: Onawa West Monona roars to big win over Lawton-Bronson 66-46

Onawa West Monona swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Lawton-Bronson 66-46 on January 25 in Iowa girls high school basketball.
In recent action on January 11, Onawa West Monona faced off against Sloan Westwood and Lawton-Bronson took on Mapleton MVAOCOU on January 18 at Mapleton MVAOCOU. For a full recap, click here.
