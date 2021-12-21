Powerhouse performance: Sergeant Bluff-Luton roars to big win over Hull Western Christian 61-27

Sergeant Bluff-Luton's river of points eventually washed away Hull Western Christian in a 61-27 offensive cavalcade for an Iowa girls basketball victory on December 21.
In recent action on December 9, Hull Western Christian faced off against LeMars and Sergeant Bluff-Luton took on Sioux City S.C. East on December 17 at Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School. For a full recap, click here.
