Presented By Pflanz Electronics

Powerhouse performance: Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic roars to big win over Sioux City S.C. North 61-25

Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Sioux City S.C. North 61-25 during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.

Last season, Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic and Sioux City S.C. North squared off with January 21, 2022 at Sioux City North High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 13, Sioux City S.C. North faced off against Hull Western Christian and Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic took on Carroll Kuemper Catholic on January 14 at Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic. For a full recap, click here.

