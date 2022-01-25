Prep girls basketball: Emma Salker leads Sergeant Bluff-Luton in win over Sioux City North

SERGEANT BLUFF — Emma Salker led the Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School girls basketball team on Tuesday with 20 points in a 51-30 win over North at home.

Salker was 7 of 10 from the floor while making all four free-throw attempts. She also had eight rebounds.

Maddie Hinkel added 11 points. She was 5 of 14 from the floor.

Bishop Heelan 53, Le Mars 34: The Crusaders led the Bulldogs 19-7 in the third quarter to move to 14-1 on the season.

Akron-Westfield 35, Hinton 31: Taryn Wilken led the Westerners with 12 points.

Natalie Nielsen had seven points and 12 rebounds.

The Westerners led 15-14 at the half.

Central Lyon 54, Sheldon 37: The Lions ended the night on a 17-3 run to seal the win, their 14th of the season.

Addison Klosterbuer had 16 points and seven rebounds. Kaylee Davis added 10 points.

Newell-Fonda 94, Emmetsburg 15: The Mustangs led 53-6 at the half.

Twelve different Mustangs scored, and five of them scored in double figures. Mary Walker scored a game-high 15 points, as she made three 3-pointers.

Kierra Jungers scored 14, while Macy Sievers had 13, Anna Bellcock 12 and Kinzee Hinders 10.

Ponca 47, Hartington Cedar Catholic 38: Ponca scored 30 points during the middle two quarters to pull away on Tuesday.

Samantha Ehlers led the Indians with 19 points and Ashlyn Kingsbury had 13.

Hartington Cedar Catholic’s top scorer was MaKenna Noecker had 26.

