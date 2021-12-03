PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Bishop Heelan uses suffocating 1-3-1 defense against Sioux City East

SIOUX CITY — The Bishop Heelan High School girls basketball team held on Friday despite an impressive comeback by East at O’Gorman Fieldhouse.

The Crusaders beat the Black Raiders 56-47 in the Missouri River Conference opener for both teams, and the game involved a Top 15 matchup between both squads.

“I’m extremely proud of our girls, they play so unselfishly,” Bishop Heelan coach Darron Koolstra said. “We couldn’t be more appreciative.”

Heelan led 39-26 at the end of three quarters, and Heelan’s 1-3-1 zone defense held the Black Raiders to three points during the third.

Koolstra has been pleased with the progress the Crusaders are making in that zone.

“It’s getting there,” the Crusaders coach said. “It creates a lot of chaos. We want to get them out of their comfort zone, and that’s what we’re doing.”

The Crusaders led by 14 with 4 minutes, 14 seconds left, but that’s when East started its rally.

Black Raiders senior Kaia Downs started it off with a steal-and-score opportunity that made the score 45-33.

Addie Harris hit a deep 3-pointer on their next possession, then Megan Callahan earned a 3-point play that put the Black Raiders within seven of the Class 4A ranked squad.

With 84 seconds left in the game, Black Raiders senior Kyley Vondrak converted a 3-point play off a steal and that brought the visitors within a three-point deficit.

The Black Raiders got as close to two points, thanks to a Taylor Drent basket in the paint with 1:10 remaining.

“I was really happy with how we made a comeback,” East coach Brian Drent said. “It’s a good defensive scheme. It’s easy to talk about it, but it’s hard to simulate it in practice.”

Brooklyn Stanley stole the ball with 44 seconds left, and the Crusaders were well into the double bonus by that point. Stanley made both free throws.

Lauryn Peck also stole the ball late against East with 32 seconds left.

Kenley Meis led Heelan with 18 points. Stanley had 15.

Vondrak and Callahan both scored 10 for East.

CB Lincoln 52, North 31: The Lynx scored 20 points during the fourth quarter on Friday. The Stars were on the road.

Newell-Fonda 76, Sioux Central 27: Twelve different Mustangs scored in the win on Friday.

Mary Walker led the Mustangs with 18 while Macy Sievers had 12.

Morgen Christians led the Rebels with 13 points.

Late Thursday

Spencer 61, West 32: The Spencer High School girls basketball team outscored the West Wolverines 23-4 in the second quarter en route to a 61-32 non-conference win on Thursday night.

The win moved the Tigers to a 2-1 record while the loss moved West to an 0-2 start.

Woodbury Central 51, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 36: Wildcats senior Camrin Baird scored 18 of her 26 total points in the first half.

Lillian Ofert scored 14 points, and she made two 3-pointers.

The Wildcats won their second game of the season.

Jasmine Lux led HMS with 12 points.

Denison-Schleswig 49, Storm Lake 46: Monarchs senior Hannah Slater scored 18 points to lead her team. She made seven shots and was 3 of 9 from the free-throw line.

Kiana Schulz had eight rebounds and four steals.

Western Christian 63, West Sioux 39: The Wolfpack posted two straight 18-7 quarters in the second and third, leading them to their first win of the season.

Lydia Van Kley led the Wolfpack with 24 points, including five made 3-pointers. Shayla VanBeek had 11 points.

Stella Winterfeld had a game-high 11 rebounds.

Spirit Lake 55, MOC-Floyd Valley 43: The Indians led 31-24 at the half after the Dutch took an early 18-14 lead.

Indians senior Molly VanDyke turned in a 13-point, 11-rebound double-double.

Brooke Smith led Spirit Lake with 19 points, thanks to four 3s. She also had eight rebounds.

Taylor Schneider scored 15 for Spirit Lake.

Cherokee 83, Gehlen Catholic 46: Molly Pitts led the Indians with 25 points, as she made three 3s in the win.

Lexi Pingel added 12 points for the Braves.

Lauren Heying led the Jays with 15; Miyah Whitehead had 14.

