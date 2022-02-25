Prep roundup: Dakota Valley girls beat Lennox to advance to SoDak 16

NORTH SIOUX CITY — The Dakota Valley High School girls basketball team kept its state championship hopes alive on Thursday night, as the Panthers defeated Lennox 62-44, to advance to the SoDak 16.

Sophomore Peyton Tritz powered the Panthers offense with 25 points on the night, including five 3-pointers, while senior Grace Bass also came up big with a 19 point night.

Senior Rylee Rosenquist had 12 rebounds for DV, with eights assists and three steals.

With the win, Dakota Valley improved to 18-4 on the season, while Lennox ends its season at 12-9.

Boys basketball

Humboldt 57, Le Mars 54: The Le Mars High School boys basketball team saw its season come to an end in the second round of the Class 3A district playoffs on Thursday night, as the Bulldogs fell to Humboldt, 57-54.

After falling behind at halftime, 29-22, the Bulldogs outscored the Wildcats in the third quarter, 18-8, to take a 40-39 advantage headed into the final frame.

But Humboldt's offense bounced back with a 20 point outburst in the fourth, and the Wildcats advanced to the substate championship game.

Le Mars senior Caleb Dreckeman scored 30 points on the night with four 3-pointers, while senior Konnor Calhoun had a team high eight rebounds. The Bulldogs shot 45.1 percent from the field in the game, while finishing with 26 rebounds, and seven assists, steals, and blocks.

Le Mars ends its season at 13-10 overall. Humboldt will play Spencer on Monday night at Storm Lake High School, for a trip to the state tournament.

Spencer 60, Storm Lake 44: The Spencer High School boys basketball team defeated Storm Lake on Thursday, 60-44, to advance to the Class 3A, Substate 1 finals.

The Tornadoes took an early 17-16 first quarter lead over the Tigers, but a 16 point second frame from the Spencer offense put the team on top at halftime, 32-28.

Spencer then outscored Storm Lake in the second half, 28-16, to seal the win.

Seniors Sam Dvergsten and Sam Slight each scored a team high 10 points for the Tornadoes, while Austin Gaffney had eight rebounds.

Spencer will play Humboldt on Monday at Storm Lake, with a trip to state on the line.

Denison-Schleswig 73, Harlan 68: The Denison-Schleswig boys took down Harlan on Thursday night by a 73-68 score, as junior Carson Suentjens' 22 point night powered the Monarchs to a substate finals appearance.

After taking a 16-10 first quarter lead, the Monarchs put up 21 points in the second quarter to make it a 37-27 halftime advantage.

At the end of the third quarter, the Monarchs had a 54-43 lead over the Cyclones, who then roared back with a 25 point offensive explosion in the fourth. But the big run wasn't enough for Harlan, as Denison-Schleswig captured a five point victory.

Seuntjens had a team-high 22 points for the Monarchs, while juniors Bradley Curren and Jacob Birch led the Cyclones with 20 and 17 points, respectively.

The loss ends Harlan's season at 16-7, while Denison-Schleswig will play Carroll on Monday, in the Class 3A-Substate 8 title game at Atlantic High School.

