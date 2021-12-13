PREP ROUNDUP: East girls basketball wallops North

SIOUX CITY-- The Sioux City East High School girls basketball team earned a dominant 51-16 victory over North on Monday night, as the Black Raiders pushed their win streak to five games.

East senior Kayla Benson led the team with 11 points and a pair of 3-pointers, while senior Megan Callahan and sophomore Alex Flattery put up nine and eight points, respectively.

Benson and Flattery each finished with four steals in the game, and senior Taylor Drent had three blocks.

North junior Sydney Rexius had a team-high six points for the Stars, who fell to 0-5 on the season.

North will host Le Mars on Friday, while East will play at Sergeant Bluff-Luton.

Girls Basketball

Newell-Fonda 71, East Sac County 24: The Newell-Fonda High School girls basketball team kept its record perfect on Monday with a dominant 71-24 win over East Sac County.

The Mustangs roared out to a 28-7 first quarter lead, and then score 21 more points in the second to take a 49-14 halftime advantage.

Newell-Fonda's defense then held East Sac County to just 10 second half points, as the Mustangs improved to 6-0 on the season, and 2-0 in conference play.

Macy Sievers led the team in scoring with 13 points, while Mary Walker came in close behind with 12. McKenna Sievers scored 11 points mostly thanks to her three 3-pointers.

For the Raiders, Marty Bontrager led the offense with eight points.

"I was very pleased with our start to the game," Newell-Fonda head coach Dick Jungers said. "We did a great job of getting after them with our pressure defense and we converted that into scoring opportunities. Offensively we had good balance and were able to knock down the open shots."

Newell-Fonda will play its next game on Friday, at Manson-NW Webster (0-4).

Bowling

Plaza Bowl Triangular

The Sioux City North High School boys bowling team earned the most total pins on Monday at Plaza Bowl in a matchup against Sioux City West and OABCIG. The Stars came out with a total pints score of 7,797, second place West scored a 7,069, and OABCIG came up third with a 5,272.

North junior Jerrid Van Sloten had the most total pins in the match with 1,131, while OABCIG senior Zach Thayer had the high game, at 238.

Falcons' senior Damon Jones finished second with a high game of 235, and led with a 208 score per game, a 439 high series, and a 416 score per series.

As a team, OABCIG led the field with a 238 high game, a 219.67 score per game, a 439 high series, and 292.89 score per series.

North came out on top with a score per match of 2,599, with a 2,666 baker games total, and a 177.73 baker game average.

Swimming

Carroll Dual: The Sioux City Metro boys swimming team came out on top Monday night in the Carroll Dual, by a score 119 to 51.

The Sioux City 200 yard medley relay A team came out on top with a final time of 1:40.73, while the B team finished second at 1:49.32. Carroll came in third place at 2:00.58.

Sioux City's Kohen Rankin took first place in the 200 yard freestyle at 1:45.90, 10 seconds ahead of runner-up Kyle Sundrup, of Carroll. Rankin also won the 50 yard freestyle with a time of 21.82, while Brody Spies won the 100 yard fly at 55.94.

Spies was also the winner of the 100 yard breaststroke, at 1:07.46, just barely beating out teammate Alex McEntaffer at 1:07.47.

Sundrup managed to win the 100 yard backstroke by five seconds, as his time of 57.59 beat the Spartans' Carson Valentine's time of 1:02.91.

Carroll's Jonathan Dose took the first place medal in the 100 yard freestyle with a time of 49.87, three seconds ahead of Sioux City's Hunter Henrich.

Britton Patee had a final time of 5:10.75 in the 500 yard freestyle, good for first place, while Carroll swimmer Tristan Blair finished second with a time of 5:23.39.

Patee was also a member of Sioux City's 200 yard free relay team, which finished first with a time of 1:35.38, as well as the 400 yard free relay that placed first overall at 3:36.23.

The Spartans took the top three spots in the boys 200 yard individual medley, led by Kellen Dean at 2:06.58.

Sioux City's next meet will be Jan. 4 in a triangular at the Atlantic Nishna Valley YMCA.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0