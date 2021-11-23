PREP ROUNDUP: Sioux City West girls basketball loses opener to Cherokee

SIOUX CITY — The Cherokee High School girls basketball team opened up the season with a 67-46 win over Sioux City West on Monday.

The game was close at the half, 30-25, with the Braves leading, but Cherokee pulled away in the third quarter.

The Braves outscored the Wolverines 21-8 in the third quarter.

Cherokee had three players who scored in double figures, led by junior Kenna Mongan with 18 points.

Lexi Pingel scored 14 points, and she had three made 3-pointers.

Harper Benson also scored 11 points.

Jordyn Reising led the Wolverines with 13 points, and she had a couple of made 3s.

Gehlen Catholic 62, Kingsley-Pierson 58: The Jays held the Panthers to 17-second half points to get the first win of the season.

Lauren Heying led Gehlen with 23 points and 11 rebounds. She made nine shots.

Jayden Barthole made three 3s en route to a 19-point game. Barthole also had 13 rebounds.

The Panthers had three scorers in double figures. Avery Schroeder led the Panthers with 16 points.

MaKenna Bowman made seven free throws en route to a 15-point game.

Panthers senior McKenzie Goodwin turned in a 14-point, 13-rebound game to open the season.

Allison Reinking had seven assists.

The Jays have won five straight games against K-P.

Spencer 59, Le Mars 37: The Bulldogs started out a little off, scoring just 14 first-half points. Then, they scored 19 during the third quarter.

The Bulldogs shot 21 percent from the floor.

Sophomore Madi Huls led Le Mars with 12 points.

Spirit Lake 51, Sioux Central 44: The Indians outscored the Rebels 32-22 during the second half on Monday.

The two teams were tied at 14-14 at the end of the first quarter.

Taylor Schneider led Spirit Lake with 15 points, making 6 of 11 shots. Schneider also had eight rebounds, three on offense.

Brooke Smith made four 3s en route to a 15-point game.

The Indians made 45 percent of their shots.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0