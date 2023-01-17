Putting it all together: Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln overwhelms Sioux City S.C. North 61-30

Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln earned its community's accolades after a 61-30 win over Sioux City S.C. North at Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln High on January 17 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln moved in front of Sioux City S.C. North 17-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Lynx's offense jumped in front for a 32-15 lead over the Stars at the half.

Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln charged to a 48-25 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Lynx outscored the Stars 13-5 in the final quarter.

