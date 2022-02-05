 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Putting it all together: Sioux City S.C. West overwhelms South Sioux City 67-41

  • 0

Sioux City S.C. West offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling South Sioux City with an all-around effort during this 67-41 victory on February 5 in Iowa girls high school basketball.

Recently on February 1 , Sioux City S.C. West squared up on Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Wrestling sectionals in Moville

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News