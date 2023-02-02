Sergeant Bluff-Luton lit up the scoreboard from the start in a 62-21 win over Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson in Iowa girls basketball on February 2.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton charged in front of Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 27-5 to begin the second quarter.

The Warriors registered a 45-14 advantage at halftime over the Yellow Jackets.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton charged to a 58-21 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Warriors held on with a 4-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson faced off on February 7, 2022 at Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 27, Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson faced off against LeMars . For more, click here. Sergeant Bluff-Luton took on Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln on January 27 at Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln High School. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.