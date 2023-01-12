Razor thin: Alcester-Hudson earns tough verdict over Akron-Westfield 44-40

Alcester-Hudson poked just enough holes in Akron-Westfield's defense to garner a taut, 44-40 victory at Alcester-Hudson High on January 12 in South Dakota girls high school basketball action.
