Razor thin: Lawton-Bronson earns tough victory over Mapleton MVAOCOU 63-60

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Lawton-Bronson nabbed it to nudge past Mapleton MVAOCOU 63-60 for an Iowa girls basketball victory on January 18.
In recent action on January 7, Mapleton MVAOCOU faced off against Kingsley-Pierson and Lawton-Bronson took on Wakefield on January 13 at Wakefield High School. Click here for a recap
