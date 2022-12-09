Razor thin: Sergeant Bluff-Luton earns tough verdict over Sioux City S.C. North 31-26

Sergeant Bluff-Luton could finally catch its breath after a close call against Sioux City S.C. North in a 31-26 victory for an Iowa girls basketball victory on December 9.
