Razor thin: Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic earns tough victory over Sioux City S.C. East 56-51

Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 56-51 victory over Sioux City S.C. East in Iowa girls basketball action on January 17.
In recent action on January 11, Sioux City S.C. East faced off against Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln and Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic took on Sergeant Bluff-Luton on January 11 at Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School. For a full recap, click here.
